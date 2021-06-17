An MH-60T from Air Station Traverse City, Mich. returns to base following training with local first responders at Pellston Regional Airport June 17, 2021. The aircrew showed the emergency workers a few things to expect in the event of a mishap with the aircraft, then conducted hoist training with them. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6734356
|VIRIN:
|210617-G-VB974-0008
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PELLSTON, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 7 of 7], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
