    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 6 of 7]

    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders

    PELLSTON, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    An MH-60T from Air Station Traverse City, Mich. returns to base following training with local first responders at Pellston Regional Airport June 17, 2021. The aircrew showed the emergency workers a few things to expect in the event of a mishap with the aircraft, then conducted hoist training with them. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 7 of 7], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60T Jayhawk
    hoist training
    Air Station Traverse City

