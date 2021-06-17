Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders

Lieutenant Matt McCammon of Air Station Traverse City, Mich. points out a feature on an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter during training with local first responders at Pellston Regional Airport June 17, 2021. Local police and firefighters practiced hoisting to the aircraft and learned what to be aware of in case of a mishap. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

