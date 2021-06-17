Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 4 of 7]

    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders

    PELLSTON, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A first responder from northern Michigan gets a first-hand look at what it's like to be hoisted during training at Pellston Regional Airport June 17, 2021. Local police and firefighters practiced hoisting to the aircraft and learned what to be aware of in case of a mishap. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6734353
    VIRIN: 210617-G-VB974-0004
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PELLSTON, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders [Image 7 of 7], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders
    Air Station Traverse City conducts training with area first responders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60T Jayhawk
    hoist training
    Air Station Traverse City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT