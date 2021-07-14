U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Walker, a field artillery radar operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, raises a Ground Air Task Oriented Radar during Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. Walker is a native of Tooele, Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6733637 VIRIN: 210714-M-TU214-1254 Resolution: 4792x3195 Size: 6.59 MB Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU Hometown: TOOELE, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.