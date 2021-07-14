A U.S. Marine Corps Ground Air Task Oriented Radar with 3d Battalino, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, scans the area during Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 06:01 Photo ID: 6733632 VIRIN: 210714-M-TU214-1363 Resolution: 4225x2817 Size: 6.46 MB Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.