Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kpru Htoo, a field artillery radar operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, clears the area for a Ground Air Task Oriented Radar during Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. Htoo is a native of St. Paul, Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

