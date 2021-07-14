Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 2 of 10]

    Talisman Sabre 21

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, assemble a Ground Air Task Oriented Radar during Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Australian Defence Force
    Ground Air Task Oriented Radar
    Talisman Sabre 21

