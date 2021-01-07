51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

A plaque highlighting the accomplishments of Brig. Gen Benjamin O. Davis Jr., remains on display at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. Davis’ 34 years of service spanned across World War II, Vietnam, Korea and the Cold War, including leading the Tuskegee Airmen in WW2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

