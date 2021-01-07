Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 4 of 4]

    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A plaque highlighting the accomplishments of Brig. Gen Benjamin O. Davis Jr., remains on display at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. Davis’ 34 years of service spanned across World War II, Vietnam, Korea and the Cold War, including leading the Tuskegee Airmen in WW2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Renaming Ceremony

