Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. Wood discussed the accomplishments and history of Brig. Gen Benjamin O. Davis Jr. during 34 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:17 Photo ID: 6733426 VIRIN: 210701-F-QC626-1028 Resolution: 7102x4740 Size: 18.36 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.