51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

Osan Air Base leadership cuts the ribbon at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. The building was dedicated to Gen Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in recognition of his accomplishments and 34 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

