Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 1 of 4]

    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Air Base leadership prepares to cut the ribbon at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. The building was dedicated to Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in recognition of his accomplishments during 34 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:17
    Photo ID: 6733425
    VIRIN: 210701-F-QC626-1038
    Resolution: 6233x4160
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis
    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis
    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis
    51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Renaming Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT