Osan Air Base leadership prepares to cut the ribbon at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. The building was dedicated to Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in recognition of his accomplishments during 34 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 01:17
|Photo ID:
|6733425
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-QC626-1038
|Resolution:
|6233x4160
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
