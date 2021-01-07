51st FW HQ building renamed in honor of Brig. Gen. Davis

Osan Air Base leadership prepares to cut the ribbon at the 51st FW headquarters building renaming ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. The building was dedicated to Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in recognition of his accomplishments during 34 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR