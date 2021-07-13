U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pearl Christensen, 601st Aviation Support Battalion commander, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks to 1st CAB Soldiers during a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. These were Christensen’s first remarks as the 601st commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 09:41
|Photo ID:
|6731981
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-CT853-0118
|Resolution:
|5925x3950
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
