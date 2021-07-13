601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pearl Christensen, 601st Aviation Support Battalion commander, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks to 1st CAB Soldiers during a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. These were Christensen’s first remarks as the 601st commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 Location: DE