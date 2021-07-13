601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Bryan Chivers (left), 1st Combat Aviation Brigade commander, passes the battalion flag to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Pearl Christensen (right), 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st CAB, in a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. The passing of the flag represented Chivers passing command of the 601st to Christensen. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

