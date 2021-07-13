601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt (left), outgoing commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, passes the battalion flag to Col. Bryan Chivers (right), 1st CAB commander, in a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. The passing of the flag was a representation of Chivers handing over command of the 601st to incoming Commander Lt. Col. Pearl Christensen, 601st ASB, 1st CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

