U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt, outgoing commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses 1st CAB Soldiers and leaders during a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. These were Vanderlugt’s final remarks as the 601st commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 09:41
|Photo ID:
|6731980
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-CT853-0091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
