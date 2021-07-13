Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony

    GERMANY

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt, outgoing commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses 1st CAB Soldiers and leaders during a change of command ceremony at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany, July 13, 2021. These were Vanderlugt’s final remarks as the 601st commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released)

    This work, 601st ASB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Michael Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

