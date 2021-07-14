Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

Commander Naval Forces Japan and Commander Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti (left) salutes as he assumes command from Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort during a change of command ceremony July 14 held at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet Theater. Lahti became the 36th commander of CNFJ and CNRJ. Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

