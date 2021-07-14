Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort salutes the side boys as he departs with his wife Kelli Fort after the U.S. Naval Forces (CNFJ) and Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) change of command ceremony July 14 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet Theater. Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti became the 36th commander of CNFJ and CNRJ after relieving Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort. Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aidan Campbell)

