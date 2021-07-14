Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

Commander Naval Forces Japan, and Commander Navy Region Japan Command Master Chief Samuel Robinson (right) presents Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort a retirement gift from the CNFJ Chief Petty Officer Association during the U.S. Naval Forces (CNFJ) and Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) change of command ceremony July 14 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet Theater. Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti will become the 36th commander of CNFJ and CNRJ after relieving Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort. Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

