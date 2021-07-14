Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 13]

    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, presents a certificate of appreciation to Kelli Fort for her support to husband Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort during his career. Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti will become the 36th commander of CNFJ and CNRJ after relieving Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort. Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 03:37
    Photo ID: 6731750
    VIRIN: 210714-N-ON904-1162
    Resolution: 2064x1376
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command
    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Naval Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT