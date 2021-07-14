Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan Holds Change of Command

Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, presents a certificate of appreciation to Kelli Fort for her support to husband Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort during his career. Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti will become the 36th commander of CNFJ and CNRJ after relieving Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort. Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP