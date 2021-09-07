U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) render the first squadron salute to their new commander during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. The 354th CS provides the wing and worldwide locations with reliant, resilient, defendable and deployable warfighting systems and experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6731521
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-XX992-1066
|Resolution:
|5223x3475
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
