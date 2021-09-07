Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 4 of 4]

    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) render the first squadron salute to their new commander during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. The 354th CS provides the wing and worldwide locations with reliant, resilient, defendable and deployable warfighting systems and experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    This work, Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Change of command
    354th Communications Squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base

