U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) render the first squadron salute to their new commander during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. The 354th CS provides the wing and worldwide locations with reliant, resilient, defendable and deployable warfighting systems and experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6731521 VIRIN: 210709-F-XX992-1066 Resolution: 5223x3475 Size: 1.31 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.