Campbell assumes command of 354th CS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Campbell, the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) commander, renders the first squadron salute during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. As commander of the 354th CS, Campbell is responsible for the management and training of over 90 cyber Airmen while providing a reliant, resilient and defendable base command and control network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

