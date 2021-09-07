Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 1 of 4]

    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Williamson, the 354th Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) guidon to Maj. Daniel Campbell, the 354th CS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. Prior to assuming command of the 354th CS, Campbell was the Director of Operations of the 32nd Student Squadron, Squadron Officer School in Maxwell AFB, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6731518
    VIRIN: 210709-F-XX992-1048
    Resolution: 3808x3617
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Campbell assumes command of 354th CS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS
    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS
    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS
    Campbell assumes command of 354th CS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Change of command
    354th Communications Squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT