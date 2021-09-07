Campbell assumes command of 354th CS

U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Williamson, the 354th Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the 354th Communications Squadron (CS) guidon to Maj. Daniel Campbell, the 354th CS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 9, 2021. Prior to assuming command of the 354th CS, Campbell was the Director of Operations of the 32nd Student Squadron, Squadron Officer School in Maxwell AFB, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

