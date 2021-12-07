109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen

Mr. Daniel Guthrie, Polar Field Services cargo supervisor, works with Senior Airman Ian Chisholm (left) and Airman 1st Class Trevor Cornelius to secure a pallet of cargo at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 87th Aerial Port Squadron are being trained by air transportation specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)

