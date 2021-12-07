109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen

Mr. Daniel Guthrie, Polar Field Services cargo supervisor, works with Senior Airman Ian Chisholm to secure a pallet of cargo at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Airman from the Air Force Reserve's 87th Aerial Port Squadron is being trained by Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)

Date Taken: 07.12.2021
Date Posted: 07.13.2021