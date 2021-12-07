109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen

Senior Airman Ian Chisholm from the Air Force Reserve's 87th Aerial Port Squadron complete on-the-job training at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Airman is being trained by Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. (U.S. Air National Guard National photo by Jaclyn Lyons

