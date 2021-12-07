Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen [Image 2 of 4]

    109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Jaclyn Lyons 

    New York National Guard

    Senior Airman Ian Chisholm from the Air Force Reserve's 87th Aerial Port Squadron complete on-the-job training at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Airman is being trained by Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. (U.S. Air National Guard National photo by Jaclyn Lyons

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 14:38
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Air National Guard

    Air National Guard
    Stratton Air National Guard Base
    109th Airlift Wings

