Airman 1st Class Trevor Cornelius from the Air Force Reserve's 87th Aerial Port Squadron completes on-the-job training at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Airman is being trained by Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6730940
|VIRIN:
|210712-Z-PH379-001
|Resolution:
|2954x3664
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard helps train Air Force Serve port specialists
LEAVE A COMMENT