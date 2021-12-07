109th Airlift Wing training Air Reserve Airmen

Airman 1st Class Trevor Cornelius from the Air Force Reserve's 87th Aerial Port Squadron completes on-the-job training at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia, N.Y. The Airman is being trained by Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing and will be working there for sixty days. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jaclyn Lyons)

