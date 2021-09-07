Capt. Adelae Caple 336th Fighter Squadron pilot and Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot taxi to the runway at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. SJAFB is home to 94 F-15E Strike Eagles, dating back to its first arrival here in 1976. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6730724 VIRIN: 210709-F-FJ742-1254 Resolution: 4380x2914 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A presence still felt over 30 years [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.