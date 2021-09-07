Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, is briefed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Hook was briefed about the current weather conditions before flying in an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6730719 VIRIN: 210709-F-FJ742-1055 Resolution: 5860x3869 Size: 2.26 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A presence still felt over 30 years [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.