A presence still felt over 30 years

Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, and his wife, Kelly, pose for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Hook suited up in an antigravity suit to prevent a blackout and g-induced loss of consciousness for his flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|07.09.2021
|07.13.2021 13:06
|6730720
|210709-F-FJ742-1092
|6048x4024
|1.35 MB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|1
|1
