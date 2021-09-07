Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, and his wife, Kelly, pose for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Hook suited up in an antigravity suit to prevent a blackout and g-induced loss of consciousness for his flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6730720 VIRIN: 210709-F-FJ742-1092 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A presence still felt over 30 years [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.