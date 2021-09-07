Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A presence still felt over 30 years [Image 1 of 7]

    A presence still felt over 30 years

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot points out his father in a picture during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Hook’s father, Peter, was one of the first 100 pilots to fly the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6730718
    VIRIN: 210709-F-FJ742-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A presence still felt over 30 years [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years
    A presence still felt over 30 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15E
    Air Force
    SJAFB
    336thFS
    ColumbusAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT