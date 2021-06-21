Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Panel Discussion [Image 4 of 4]

    Veterans Panel Discussion

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division take the opportunity to hold one-on-one short conversations with 25th Infantry Division veterans during People First Week following a panel discussion at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:32
    Photo ID: 6729851
    VIRIN: 210621-A-AK380-244
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 14.11 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Veterans Panel Discussion [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

