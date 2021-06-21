Soldiers from across 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division take the opportunity to hold one-on-one short conversations with 25th Infantry Division veterans during People First Week following a panel discussion at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:32 Photo ID: 6729851 VIRIN: 210621-A-AK380-244 Resolution: 5441x3627 Size: 14.11 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Panel Discussion [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.