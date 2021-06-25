Members of the Wahiawa Community Board visit the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Headquarters building during People First Week to get a tour and serve as guest judges during the barbeque cookoff at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:32 Photo ID: 6729849 VIRIN: 210625-A-AK380-006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.04 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wahiawa Board Member Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.