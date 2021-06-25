Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wahiawa Board Member Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    Wahiawa Board Member Visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Members of the Wahiawa Community Board visit the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Headquarters building during People First Week to get a tour and serve as guest judges during the barbeque cookoff at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wahiawa Board Member Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

