    COVAX Administration [Image 2 of 4]

    COVAX Administration

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division volunteered during People First Week to receive their COVID-19 Vaccination in an effort to increase the total number of vaccinated individuals on the island of Oahu at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 25, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6729840
    VIRIN: 210625-A-AK380-056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVAX Administration [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID
    COVAX

