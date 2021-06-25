Members of the Wahiawa Community Board visit the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Headquarters building during People First Week to get a tour and serve as guest judges during the barbeque cookoff at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 20:31
|Photo ID:
|6729839
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-AK380-024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wahiawa Board Member Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT