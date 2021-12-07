U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Chieshee Yang, Unit Supply Specialist, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarter Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, inventories Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) used for Army personnel, July 12, 2021, at Fort Polk, La
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6729649
|VIRIN:
|210712-Z-AU361-201
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen inventory MILES gear [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
