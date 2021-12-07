Missouri National Guardsmen zero TOW equipment

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, Missouri National Guard, zero their Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) missiles, July 12, 2021, at Fort Polk, La. The TOW is a crew portable, vehicle-mounted, heavy antiarmor weapon system consisting of a launcher, and is designed to defeat armored vehicles from ranges up to 3,750 meters.

