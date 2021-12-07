Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guardsmen zero TOW equipment [Image 2 of 4]

    Missouri National Guardsmen zero TOW equipment

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Parker 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, Missouri National Guard, zero their Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) missiles, July 12, 2021, at Fort Polk, La. The TOW is a crew portable, vehicle-mounted, heavy antiarmor weapon system consisting of a launcher, and is designed to defeat armored vehicles from ranges up to 3,750 meters.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6729650
    VIRIN: 210712-Z-AU361-101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Missouri National Guardsmen zero TOW equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Missouri Army National Guard

