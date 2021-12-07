U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, and Headquarters and Headquarter Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, receive and inventory their MILES before beginning their training event, July 12, 2021, at Fort Polk, La.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6729651
|VIRIN:
|210712-Z-AU361-202
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen inventory MILES gear [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT