    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guardsmen inventory MILES gear [Image 3 of 4]

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Parker 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, and Headquarters and Headquarter Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, receive and inventory their MILES before beginning their training event, July 12, 2021, at Fort Polk, La.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6729651
    VIRIN: 210712-Z-AU361-202
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen inventory MILES gear [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    206th Field Artillery Regiment

