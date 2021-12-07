Fit to fight, ready to win

FORT POLK, La. — The Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) receives support from U.S. Army National Guard elements stationed across the nation during the 39th IBCT’s rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) located at Fort Polk, La.



Approximately 6,000 Soldiers from more than 20 U.S. states and territories began arriving at JRTC on Monday, July 5, in order to prepare for the training events projected to begin on Saturday, July 17.



JRTC utilizes realistic, rigorous training events designed to sharpen warfighting skills and prepare Soldiers for real-world combat.



According to Maj. Ben Grimes, the 39th IBCT logistics officer, the key to a successful training mission is a productive preparation phase.



National Guard units involved are currently conducting Reception, Staging and Onward Integration (RSOI), which is a critical part of the preparation process, prior to going into the battlefield training environment, commonly referred to by Soldiers as “the box.”



Before going into the box, units are issued Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) gear, which uses lasers and blank cartridges to help simulate an actual battle.



MILES is an important device for these training events since it simulates weapons firing capabilities of troops, tactical vehicles and combat vehicles, and it also assesses weapon effects during training.



Although it’s the 39th IBCT’s training rotation, all units involved and present at JRTC have been consolidating their forces and resources to prepare and support the 39th during this exercise.



All components of the Army, including Active Duty, Reserve and the National Guard have been synchronizing their efforts in preparation for a successful rotation at JRTC.



According to Maj. Grimes, “The preparation phase sets us up for success, and our brigade commander and the entire Bowie team [the 39th IBCT] understands how important this operation is. We’re fit to fight and ready to win.”



Media Contact Information: Capt. Joshua D. Autrey, 119th MPAD Commander, 479-226-2030

