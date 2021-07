Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition

Service members and contracted construction workers taking part in the demolition of the previous B-2 Spirit alert facility pose for a photo in front of the demolition site at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2021. The demolition of the previous alert facility represents a symbolic change within B-2 Operations as the new Consolidated Operations Building takes over. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

