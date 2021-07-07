Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition

Service members and contracted construction workers taking part in the demolition of the previous B-2 Spirit alert facility pose for a photo in front of the demolition site at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2021. The demolition of the previous alert facility represents a symbolic change within B-2 Operations as the new Consolidated Operations Building takes over. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6729171
|VIRIN:
|210707-F-HO012-1357
|Resolution:
|6002x4163
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
