U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander, begins demolition of the previous B-2 Spirit alert facility at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2021. The demolition of the previous alert facility represents a symbolic change within B-2 Operations as the new Consolidated Operations Building takes over. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 12:31 Photo ID: 6729162 VIRIN: 210707-F-HO012-1216 Resolution: 5366x3265 Size: 1.22 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.