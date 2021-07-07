Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition [Image 4 of 6]

    Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Hodges, 509th Bomb Wing command chief, takes part in the demolition of the previous B-2 Spirit alert facility at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2021. The demolition of the previous alert facility represents a symbolic change within B-2 Operations as the new Consolidated Operations Building takes over. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

    This work, Cold War Era B-2 alert facility faces final demolition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

