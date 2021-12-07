USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21

210712-N-RF825-1086 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

