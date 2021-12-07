USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21

210712-N-RF825-1232 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), middle, aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) steam in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

