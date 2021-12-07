Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21 [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210712-N-RF825-1079 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), middle, aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) operate in formation in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with UK Carrier Strike Group 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS SHILOH
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Queen Elizabeth

