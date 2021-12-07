Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority [Image 5 of 5]

    3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Col. Jabari Miller and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Braud from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division uncase colors during the Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea on July 12, 2021. Raider brigade relinquishes authority to the new incoming brigade, “Bulldog” to continue to build and solidify an ironclad alliance.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 07:05
    Photo ID: 6728677
    VIRIN: 210712-A-YG558-097
    Resolution: 880x763
    Size: 177.63 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, 3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

