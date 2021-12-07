Col. Jabari Miller and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Braud from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division uncase colors during the Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea on July 12, 2021. Raider brigade relinquishes authority to the new incoming brigade, “Bulldog” to continue to build and solidify an ironclad alliance.
3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority
