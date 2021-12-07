3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Bulldog,” 1st Armored Division assumed responsibility as the rotational armored brigade combat team during a transfer-of-authority ceremony Monday, July 12.



Bulldog Soldiers and equipment have been flowing in to the Republic of Korea since June of this year to start their nine-month rotation. Bulldog brigade replaced 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider First,” 3rd Infantry Division, who has served in Korea as a rotational armored brigade combat team from October 2020 to July 2021.



The transfer of authority ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, commanding general of 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, was the last step in the transition between the two rotational brigades.



“This symbolic transfer of authority is not insignificant,” said Lesperance. “When we look at the idea of transitioning from a permanently assigned brigade combat team to a rotational one, that was not an easy decision to make, for the Unite States of America, Republic of Korea, Army and Governmental Allies.”



The Bulldog brigade’s deployment is the Army’s tenth brigade rotation to the Republic of Korea. However, it’s a historic occurrence since it’s the first 1st Armored Division unit to serve on the Korean Peninsula.



“We are replacing a fine formation,” said Col. Jabari Miller, commander of the 3rd ABCT. “I guarantee that we will maintain the high standards of performance, conduct and partnership that the Raiders have demonstrated over their nine month deployment.”



The Bulldog brigade will provide the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division with a fully trained unit during their time in Korea. Soldiers from Bulldog brigade will also have the opportunity to work with their ROK Army counterparts to increase interoperability between each other.



“We are eager and honored to further strengthen the close relationship with our Korean partners as we go together and solidify this ironclad alliance,” said Miller

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 07:04 Story ID: 400701 Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.