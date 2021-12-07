3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority

Col. Jabari Miller, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks during Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea on July 12, 2021. “We are eager and honored to further strengthen the close relationships with our Korean partners as we go together and solidify this ironclad alliance.”

