3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Col. Trent D. Upton and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Noyse from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division case colors during the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea on July 12, 2021. Raider Brigade exceeded all expectations and outperformed at every level, and they will return home and continue their mission at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

