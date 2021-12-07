Col. Trent D. Upton and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Noyse from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division case colors during the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea on July 12, 2021. Raider Brigade exceeded all expectations and outperformed at every level, and they will return home and continue their mission at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6728676
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-YG558-398
|Resolution:
|1066x644
|Size:
|199.66 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3ABCT, 1AD Transfer of Authority
LEAVE A COMMENT