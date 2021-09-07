52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. James Vinson, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, passes the 52nd Maintenance Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton during the 52nd MXS assumption of command ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the passing of responsibility to a new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

